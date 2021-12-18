good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGBF opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

