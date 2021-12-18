Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTBAF. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS GTBAF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. Great Bear Resources has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.