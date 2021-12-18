Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 2,077 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

