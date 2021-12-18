GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 34,538 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 420,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,181.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 85.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

