GWM Advisors LLC Buys 10,660 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.92 and a 200 day moving average of $300.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

