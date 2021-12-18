GWM Advisors LLC Buys 25,488 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,488 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $384.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.78.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

