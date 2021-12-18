GWM Advisors LLC Buys 4,614 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

