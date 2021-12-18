GWM Advisors LLC Has $29.99 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.7% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Target by 149.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $223.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.