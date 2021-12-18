GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,114 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $81.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

