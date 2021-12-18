GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 34,444 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.0% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.11 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

