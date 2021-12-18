H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.75.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

