Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $102.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.06 million and the highest is $113.04 million. Halozyme Therapeutics posted sales of $121.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $443.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.36 million to $454.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $618.64 million, with estimates ranging from $587.30 million to $674.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $2,004,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.53. 3,192,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,630. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

