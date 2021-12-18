Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $131.03 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Handshake has a market cap of $131.03 million and approximately $606,871.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,852.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.37 or 0.08427283 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.00317677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.58 or 0.00929692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00075231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00390832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00267136 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 448,943,085 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.