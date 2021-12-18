Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPGLY shares. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.69. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

