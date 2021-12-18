Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $222.50 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

