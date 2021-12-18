HC Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HC Advisors LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $586.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $646.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.