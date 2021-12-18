Head to Head Comparison: EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) vs. CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and CarMax (NYSE:KMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and CarMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A CarMax 4.48% 25.78% 5.20%

This table compares EzFill and CarMax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarMax $18.95 billion 1.18 $746.92 million $7.04 19.54

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EzFill and CarMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A CarMax 0 3 9 0 2.75

CarMax has a consensus target price of $155.18, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. Given CarMax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarMax is more favorable than EzFill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CarMax beats EzFill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations. The CAF segment pertains to its finance operation, which offers vehicle financing services to customers buying retail vehicles. The company was founded by Richard L. Sharp and William Austin Ligon in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

