Head-To-Head Comparison: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) versus Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 7.22 -$11.35 million N/A N/A Repay $155.04 million 10.37 -$105.60 million ($0.56) -31.70

Riskified has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -71.67% -106.42% -27.97% Repay -21.93% 6.02% 3.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riskified and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 7 0 2.60 Repay 0 1 4 0 2.80

Riskified presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 242.76%. Repay has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.75%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Repay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repay beats Riskified on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

