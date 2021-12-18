Head to Head Review: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of PetVivo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.14 -$23.98 million ($0.41) -91.19 PetVivo $10,000.00 3,853.48 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -9.90

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.83%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.77%. Given PetVivo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -3.96% 1.63% 1.27% PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93%

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PetVivo beats Anika Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

