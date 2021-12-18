Head to Head Review: IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) vs. Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP)

Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fuse Science and IDEXX Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEXX Laboratories 0 2 4 0 2.67

IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus target price of $686.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Given IDEXX Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEXX Laboratories is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Volatility & Risk

Fuse Science has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEXX Laboratories has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fuse Science and IDEXX Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories 24.14% 106.60% 32.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of IDEXX Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fuse Science and IDEXX Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IDEXX Laboratories $2.71 billion 19.33 $581.78 million $8.73 70.66

IDEXX Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Massapequa, NY.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of products used in the detection of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic tests and related instrumentation and performs services, which are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry, to improve producer, and to ensure the quality and safety of milk and food. The Other operating segment combines and presents products for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market with its out-licensing arrangements. The company was founded by David Evans Shaw on December 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

