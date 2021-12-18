Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the November 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

OTCMKTS:CDDRF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

