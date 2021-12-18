HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.69 ($85.05).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

ETR:HEI opened at €58.96 ($66.25) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €63.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.