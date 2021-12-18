HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.17) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €75.69 ($85.05).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €58.96 ($66.25) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

