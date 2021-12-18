Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.16

Shares of Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.16 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($6.01). Helical shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.88), with a volume of 130,083 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Helical alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 447.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 451.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

Helical Company Profile (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.