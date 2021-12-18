Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

HSDT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.99. Helius Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.