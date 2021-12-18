Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.67) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £914.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,145.34. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 986 ($13.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.15).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

