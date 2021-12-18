Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $949,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMLP opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

