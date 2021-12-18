Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 14.15 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £55.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.30 ($0.48).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

