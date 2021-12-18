Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN opened at $619.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $620.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $603.93. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

