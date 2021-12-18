Huntington National Bank Has $1.27 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 11.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after acquiring an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $11,687,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Exponent by 385.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,537 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

