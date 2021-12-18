Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 79,342 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $4,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

