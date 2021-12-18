Huntington National Bank Sells 168 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $2,526,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 71.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.26. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

