Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47.
About Iberdrola
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.