Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 48.9% in November

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,300 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the November 15th total of 360,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

