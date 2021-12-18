Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Shares of Ibstock stock remained flat at $$2.61 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Ibstock has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.