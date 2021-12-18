IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IROQ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IF Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IF Bancorp by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

