IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $65.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.11.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of -1.24. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

