Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,472 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

