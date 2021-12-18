Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 101,825 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 108.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,118. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

