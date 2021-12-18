Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 2.15. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

