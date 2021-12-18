Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Acquires $137,400.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 20,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $137,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Zachary Levenick purchased 2,088 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $15,242.40.

On Friday, December 3rd, Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $177,250.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Zachary Levenick purchased 15,300 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Zachary Levenick purchased 14,700 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $147,588.00.

Shares of BNED opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $341.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 229,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 273,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

