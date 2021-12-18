Insider Buying: Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $499,851.64 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $499,851.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $499,841.38.

On Friday, December 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $499,885.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,691 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61.

On Monday, December 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.42 per share, for a total transaction of $499,868.58.

On Monday, November 29th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,026 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,899.90.

On Friday, November 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 7,024 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,898.08.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,872 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, for a total transaction of $499,869.28.

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57.

NYSE SAFE opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.99. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of -0.30.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Safehold by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

