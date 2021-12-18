Insider Buying: The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) Insider Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) insider Alec Pismiris bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,000.00 ($51,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Get Market Herald alerts:

About Market Herald

The Market Herald Limited operates as a digital business news and investor relations platform in Australia. It operates through two segments, The Market Herald and Stockhouse. The company operates The Market Herald, an Australian business digital news masthead; HotCopper, a stock market internet discussion forum; and Stockhouse, which helps individual investors to create and manage their personal wealth by delivering a suite of aggregated news and information, portfolio management and analysis tools, and a forum for capturing and accessing user-generated content, as well as offers digital investor relations and wealth brand consulting services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Market Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.