Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Sells 4,670 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aptiv stock opened at $158.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

