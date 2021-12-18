Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Insider Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $1,726,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IPAR opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.99 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

