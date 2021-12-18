Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $11,619.15.

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $276,080.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $29.13 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,973,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 746,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 95.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after buying an additional 621,720 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

