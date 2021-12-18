Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $481,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $495,400.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total value of $494,280.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $438,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $335,880.00.

TRUP stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.30 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after buying an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

