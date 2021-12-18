Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

Several research firms have commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$162.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$165.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.76. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$140.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. As a group, research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.0899999 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

