Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 109,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.
Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
