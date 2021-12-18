Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, President Garrett Gafke acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $100,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at $8,321,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% during the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. 109,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

