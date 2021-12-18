International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,553 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 102,553 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $295.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $210.80 and a twelve month high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.57.

