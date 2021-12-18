International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $698.50.

LRCX stock opened at $669.17 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $465.50 and a one year high of $719.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.18 and a 200-day moving average of $615.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

